77º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Jackets in the morning, T-shirts in the afternoon

Warm week ahead

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, Fall weather
. (.)

I hope your week is starting as nice as today’s weather.  Chilly morning temperatures with patchy to dense fog expected early Tuesday followed by sunny skies and a warm afternoon.  This week will be warm with a slight chance of showers will be possible this weekend.

Now:  It’s so nice!

Tonight: Chilly under clear skies with fog developing after midnight.

Tuesday:  Sunny and warm.  Patchy to areas of dense fog early with morning lows in the upper 40s to 50s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Wind NW/SE 5 -10 mph.

Hazards:  Areas of dense morning fog.  Tidal flooding along the River basin, mainly south of Jacksonville.  Rip currents risk will be moderate Tuesday.

Looking ahead:  A warm week ahead with a slight chance of showers returning this weekend.

Why the fuzzy face?  It’s day 6 of No-Shave November.

Sunrise:  6:45 am

Sunset:  5:35 pm

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

email

facebook

twitter