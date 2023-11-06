Jackets in the morning, T-shirts in the afternoon

I hope your week is starting as nice as today’s weather. Chilly morning temperatures with patchy to dense fog expected early Tuesday followed by sunny skies and a warm afternoon. This week will be warm with a slight chance of showers will be possible this weekend.

Now: It’s so nice!

Tonight: Chilly under clear skies with fog developing after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Patchy to areas of dense fog early with morning lows in the upper 40s to 50s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind NW/SE 5 -10 mph.

Hazards: Areas of dense morning fog. Tidal flooding along the River basin, mainly south of Jacksonville. Rip currents risk will be moderate Tuesday.

Looking ahead: A warm week ahead with a slight chance of showers returning this weekend.

Why the fuzzy face? It’s day 6 of No-Shave November.

Sunrise: 6:45 am

Sunset: 5:35 pm