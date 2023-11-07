I Hope You are Reading this Forecast Outside

It’s days like this that make me miss my old schedule. Take some time to enjoy this afternoon. Clear and cool tonight with patchy to areas of dense fog forming late tonight through early Wednesday morning. Warm and dry conditions continue through the week. Breezy with a chance of showers this weekend.

Now: Sunny and stunning

Tonight: Areas of fog tonight and early Wednesday.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Patchy to areas of dense fog early with morning lows in the 50s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind N/SE 5 -10 mph.

Hazards: Areas of dense morning fog through Friday.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures continue this week. Increasing onshore wind with rounds of showers develop this weekend and early next week.

It’s day 7 of No-Shave November and I am starting to look like an opossum, an opossum with a purpose.

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 5:35 pm