Windy with Rounds of Rain

The colors of the changing leaves are a nice contrast to the slate grey skies. Breezy with areas of rain tonight. Windy and rainy conditions continue through the rest of the week as showers come to an end Friday evening. Temperatures will remain near seasonal through the next 7 days.

Now: Cloudy and breezy with showers, light rain.

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy with showers, light rain. I think I see a pattern...

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with rounds of rain, 50 percent. Morning lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind ENE 15-20 mph with stronger gusts.

Hazards: Heavy rainfall potential through Friday morning. Isolated thunderstorms with locally heavy rain possible Wednesday night, early Thursday. Coastal hazards include Tidal Flooding, Rough surf, Rip Currents.

Looking ahead: Rounds of rain through Friday. The sun returns this weekend.

It’s day 14 of No-Shave November. It’s not a folly, these follicles are for fundraising!

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 5:30 pm