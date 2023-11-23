Showers for the shoppers, frosty temperatures soon

Clouds are streaming in for a hazy sunset. Areas of light rain with showers will arrive late tonight, early morning and linger through around noon Friday. Partly cloudy skies and breezy this weekend with near seasonal temperatures.

A cool afternoon under partly cloudy skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Showers will spread from the west from around midnight through noon Friday. Temperatures remain just a little below seasonal averages.

Now: Cloudy, cool.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Friday: A cool start with patchy fog, light rain and showers, 20-30 percent. Morning lows in the 50s. Showers will end around noon followed by partial clearing. Afternoon with highs in the 60s. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy late with patchy fog.

Hazards: Chilly temperatures next week could lead to patchy frost Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures this weekend with a chance of showers developing late Sunday night.

It’s day 23 of No-Shave. The whiskers remind me that there is something to be thankful for daily.

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm