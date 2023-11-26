Umbrellas to jackets, plants will need blankets too

A soggy Sunday...

It’s a great day for Holiday cleaning and decorating...inside. Waves of rain will continue through tonight with 1 to 2 inches expected for most areas. Some areas along and near I-10 could see 2-3 inches. Lighter rain tonight will turn to showers and eventually come to an end late tonight, early Monday morning. This means expect some puddles along your wet ride to work.

Put on the kettle, brew some tea and find a good movie or book. Settle in and if you have a window seat, enjoy the rain. It’s time to check the fireplace and portable room heaters. Much colder temperatures expected next week with light freeze and frost conditions for our inland areas.

Now: Waves of rain. Totals through noon are under a quarter of an inch at JAX.

Tonight: Rain turns to showers late then ending early Monday morning.

Monday: Wet roads will start the day under cloudy skies. Most of the shower activity will be done before sunrise. Mostly cloudy early with lows in the 50s. Becoming partly cloudy and cool with highs in the 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly overnight.

Hazards: Moderate risk of rip currents Monday. Inland frost and freeze possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Looking ahead: Jacket weather and the plants will need a blanket too.

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm