We will need jackets, plants will need blankets

1st Frost and Freeze coming

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

A partly cloudy and pleasant way to start the week. The first freeze of the season is on the way. Cold morning temperatures will be followed by chilly afternoons with highs well below normal. This cold “snip” may have you thinking about a fire. Give the chimney flue and damper a quick inspection first. Be safe with portable space heaters.

Now: Cool, breezy.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times as the chilled air flows south.

Tuesday: A chill is in the air with below normal highs under partly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the 30s to low 40s for SE GA, 40s for NE FL. Afternoon highs will slowly climb to the upper 50s. A chilly breeze will blow from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Mostly clear and colder overnight with freeze and frost conditions across NE FL and SE GA.

Hazards: Moderate risk of rip currents Tuesday. First freeze and frost Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Looking ahead: Warmer Friday with showers developing Friday and this weekend.

Sunrise: 7:03 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm

