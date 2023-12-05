Sweater weather returns, plants and pets will need some protection too

Cool with continued clearing today. Chilly temperatures under clear skies tonight. Sunny skies with highs below seasonal averages tomorrow will be followed by a frosty start to Thursday. Temperatures rebound Friday with increasing rain chances this weekend.

Now: Partly cloudy with a cool breeze.

Tonight: Clear and chilly with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Wednesday: Clear and chilly early with patchy fog followed by sunny skies with cool afternoon highs. Morning lows in the 40s to low 50s. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 10-20 mph. Cold overnight with frost for areas west of I-95.

Hazards: Frost Thursday morning.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers return late Saturday and continue through Sunday

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm