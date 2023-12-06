Another chill that leaves us frosty

Many areas inland beyond a few miles west of the St. Johns River will have frost late tonight through 9 am Thursday. It gets colder tonight with temperatures from near freezing to around 36 over most inland NE FL along and West of the US 301 corridor. Central Duva to the coast will range from 36° to the low 40s at the beach.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland areas west of the St. Johns from 3 am to 9 am Thursday. A few normally colder locations over inland areas may briefly drop into the 30-32F range west of Highway 301.

Tomorrow turns milder in the mid-60s with sunshine. Warmer 70s take over Friday through the weekend with rain arriving Sunday.