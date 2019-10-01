6 additional days added to fish for red snapper

Capt Don Dingman of Hook The Future TV shows off a red snapper before releasing it back into the Atlantic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced six additional recreational red snapper fishing days. The season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations will be open on the following Saturdays and Sundays: October 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27.

“Florida is the fishing capital of the world thanks to our pristine natural resources and an abundance of fisheries, including red snapper,” said Governor DeSantis. “FWC has shown that this fishery is sustainable, so we are happy to provide these additional recreational fishing days to anglers.”

“These additional days would not be possible without the Gulf Reef Fish Survey,” said FWC Chairman Robert Spottswood. “Thank you to every angler who has taken the time to return surveys, talk to staff and participate in this program. Innovative data collection is opening doors and allowing unprecedented management opportunities for Florida, benefitting Gulf anglers.”

Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.

About the Gulf Reef Fish Survey

The Gulf Reef Fish Survey was developed specifically to provide more robust data for management of red snapper and other important reef fish, and has allowed FWC the unprecedented opportunity to manage Gulf red snapper in state and federal waters. All anglers fishing from private recreational vessels must sign up annually as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler to target red snapper and several other reef fish in Gulf state and federal waters (excluding Monroe County), even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements. Sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location you can purchase a license. Gulf Reef Fish Anglers may receive a questionnaire in the mail regarding their reef fish trips as part of Florida’s Gulf Reef Fish Survey. If you receive a survey, please respond whether you fished this season or not.

