Ace Hardware gives yard makeover for 5 deserving local families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ace Hardware locations across the First Coast have teamed up to donate a yard makeover to five deserving locations. On Tuesday morning, 5 teams will arrive at two Angelwood group homes and 3 homes of families being helped by the Children's Miracle Network to give the yards a facelift, planting flowers, weeding, and freshening up the greenspaces.

News4JAX meteorologists Rebecca Barry and Jonathan Stacey will be at two different Angelwood group homes along with teams from local Ace hardware stores to help with the yard makeovers. You can check out the progress of the projects live on The Morning Show starting at 9a.m.

River City Live's Eden Kendall and Mark Payton and News4JAX's meteorologist Mark Collins will each be at different homes of families being helped by the Children's Miracle Network to help with yard maintenance and makeovers.

Ace Hardware has been a long standing supporter of the local Children's Miracle Network, running several campaigns a year to raise money for the hospital, from their popular bucket days where a purchase of a Children's Miracle Network offers a discount on some items you can put in the bucket to the round up campaign, offering customers to round up to the nearest dollar on their purchase, with the extra change benefiting the CMN.

One of their round up campaigns just ended, and for the month of April, local Ace Hardware stores raised over 40-thousand dollars for the Children's Miracle Network . Jacob Hagan of Hagan Ace Hardware says that last year the group raised over 200-thousand dollars through various campaigns for the CMN.

According to the Children's Miracle Network website, they are dedicated to improving the health and welfare of all children by raising funds and awareness for the pediatric programs of UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children's Hospital.

A founding principle of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is that all funds raised stay local. Therefore, everything raised in the Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia area is used to purchase medical equipment, child life activities and educational resources for the pediatric programs of UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children's Hospital.

Angelwood of Jacksonville's website explains that since 1993 Angelwood has been serving children, adults, seniors, and families living with intellectual and developmental differences such as Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Down syndrome, and Spina Bifida. Dignity and respect are our hallmarks as we offer services across the greater Jacksonville community. Over the years, Angelwood services have been developed in response to community needs. Angelwood provides support to more than 300 individuals and their families through the following services:

Residential Group Homes

Respite Services

Behavior Services

Summer Day Camp

Adult Day Training Program

Supported Employment

Holiday Kids Camps

