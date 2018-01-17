Here comes another freeze! Don't be fooled by daybreak sunshine and cool temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Don't be fooled by this morning's nice weather, as later today another arctic cold front pushes through the Jacksonville. It will be a dry cold front, meaning that we will not see any chances for showers here in Jacksonville. However, there will be a few scattered rain showers along the Valdosta Highway (from Valdosta to Waycross) and there is even a small chance of a few flakes of snow from Albany Georgia to Alma Georgia. Best chance for this to happen will be around 12 noon.

Locally, in Jacksonville, we will see a period of threatening looking clouds just as the cold arrives and this will take place around 1 p.m. Temperatures will crash behind the front as more cold air rushes into the NEFL and SEGA. Wednesday's highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s around Jacksonville.

Back to back freezes expected.

Overnight into Thursday morning a hard freeze will likely set in as some location dip into the 20s overnight. On Friday morning, expect another dip into the upper 20s and low 30s, but not quite as deeply as Thursday morning. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs reaching the mid 50s.

Weekend temperatures will rebound, hitting the mid 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. The next good chance for showers is Monday.

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:49 p.m.

