Best weather in a month?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After 6 days and decent amounts of rainfall, we will get a break from the rains. Just in time for Father's Day weekend.

Morning skies will clear as drier, cooler air moves in. Expect areas away from the coastline to see the 60s briefly for an refreshing start to Friday. The weather will be perfect on Friday, expect mostly sunny skies, no chances for showers, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect easterly and northeasterly winds between 10-15 mph.

Friday night will be rather exceptional as well. Expect clear skies and temperatures turning cool, eventually getting down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will be decidedly the better day of the weekend. Expect temperatures to start out in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. We will warm up into the low 90s for an afternoon high. There is only a 10% chance for showers, expect partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours.

Sunday starts out around 71° with partly cloudy skies. We will warm up to around 90° before 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms erupt in the afternoon forecast.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday start out in the low 70s and warm into the low 90s. Expect 70% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 8:29 p.m.

