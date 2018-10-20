Big drop in temperatures expected half-way through weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The passage of a cold front through the First Coast will usher in cooler and drier air Sunday.

Today: Saturday starts with mostly sunny skies as highs reach 90°. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph during the day as well. Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures near 60° with a 20% chances for a few passing showers along with a couple of storms should be expected first across Southeast Florida, then across Northeast Florida ahead of the cold front.

Tomorrow: The cold front will be pushing southward through Central Florida Sunday morning, and much cooler and drier air will filter into our region through the day with temperatures struggling to reach 70 degrees across much of Southeast Georgia. Temperatures will reach the low 70s along I-10 and coastal Northeast Florida.

Breezy north to northeasterly winds around 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph will develop along the coast with winds around 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph across the interior. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low to mid 40s across interior Southeast Georgia with low 50s expected across Northeast Florida.

The Week Ahead: Cooler and drier air will stay in place going into Monday, but northeasterly winds will create a chances for waves of rain showers Tuesday.

