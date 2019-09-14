Breeze and waves Humberto's only mark on Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Tonight look for only a 20% chance of isolated showers. Any pockets of rain will be brief riding on the fresh breeze blowing at 15-20 mph.



Tropical Storm Humberto finally moving away from Abaco and confidence is high it remains far enough east of Jacksonville that we won't have to deal with any flood or wind dangers.



The storm has strengthened Saturday but the track will be more than 250 miles east of us Monday morning before turning away and moving westward early next week.



Sunday showers will be heavier and more frequent with short pulses of heavy rain on and off through the day before tapering off in the evening. No flooding expected due to the quick movement and minuscule rain amounts around Duval. Rain chance is 60%. Some heavier rain could total .5-.75 inches across St. Johns and Flagler counties.

High Surf Advisory in effect for waves up to 10 feet Sunday with several rips on the beach.Showers back off Sunday night with drier air shutting down any rain potential Monday and Tuesday.



Warm start next week in the low 90s followed by breezy conditions with cooler temps in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.