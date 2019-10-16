Busy Exact Track Radar through Wednesday afternoon

Sunrise downpours will turn into sunnier skies with just a handful of thundershowers possible in the afternoon hours.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Very complicated pattern as a stationary front is all along I-10 from Houston to Jacksonville. This is acting like a rain magnet and the showers/downpours are sliding eastward towards Jacksonville. The good news is that the heaviest will stay well north of Jacksonville in Central Georgia.

Later in the morning hours tomorrow, cloudy skies will clear a bit. A cold front will pass through Jacksonville late in the day and shake things up bringing us much cooler temperatures, all the way to the beach.

So, short term, overnight into sunrise tomorrow morning will be wet, with the heaviest of rains in Georgia. But, a few of these downpours will be in the Jacksonville area.

Make sure you have an umbrella with you in the morning hours.

By Wednesday afternoon, skies will clear out but not entirely, there still may be a few brief intense downpours.

Afternoon temperatures, with the sunshine, will warm into the upper 80s making Wednesday one of the warmest days of the next 10 days.

The next big weather story will be the cooler temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday mornings, where many locations will start off in the 50s.

And then? Tropical trouble? This weekend we could see a sub-tropical storm develop in the Gulf of Mexico that then boomerangs west to east back towards the Gulf Coast and Jacksonville.

Next 10-Days, includes a chill down in the mornings on Thursday and Friday. And then a tropical wave of rain?

