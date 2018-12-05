Chilly today with inland freeze tomorrow morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We will see three chilly mornings in a row. This morning it is about wind chill temperatures that will be in the 30s (actual lows will be near 40°.) Tomorrow morning, the coldest morning, we could see a light inland freeze. Not much impact on Jacksonville, other than it will still be cold! Then Friday morning we will wake-up to frosty conditions mainly west and north of town. In other words there will be some window scrapping of frost for some. Still cold for everyone else.

Super sunny skies each day as high pressure will build across the area. As it settles over top Jacksonville Thursday morning, we will likely see freezing conditions in south Georgia and west of Jacksonville along I-75. On Friday morning we will likely see some frosty temperatures west of Jacksonville.

Then all eyes wll focus on the Children's Christmas Party of Jacksonville. Here, thousands of children will gather to see Santa and receive three presents. Doors open at 9am and lines are long but they do move reasonably fast as most pass though before noon. Weather at this point appears to be fairly comfortable, with morning temperatures in the 40s but quickly warm after sunrise. No rain is expected.

That Saturday night, a different story unfolds as we again may be El Nino'ed.

Another wild (but different than last weekend) weather pattern.

What to expect this weekend, more severe potential.

Heavy rains, severe storms will be a likely. Timing is still not clear, nor just how intense the storms will be, obviously everyone needs to remain alert of the possibilities. The weekend will also see chillier temperatures redevelop as we go into the second week of December.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 38° Mostly Clear, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m.. - 40° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 52° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 55° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

