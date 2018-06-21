Climate change fashion

Climate scientist Ed Hawkins at the University of Reading in the UK created visuals based on the actual climate record which went viral in the earth science community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Weather broadcasters have chosen the summer solstice as a day to display striking colors representing the climate's warming trend in on ties, scarves and pins.

Each stripe represents the temperature of a single year, ordered from the earliest available data in 1850 to 2017.

The blue to red trend clearly communicates the long term rise in global temperatures based on records calculated by the UK Met Office Hadley Centre.

In a separate database, NOAA's climate record show global surface temperature have risen 1.69°F from 1880 through 2016.

The resulting pattern concentrates red stripes at the end of the illustration because 1976 was the last time the annual average temperature was cooler than the twentieth-century average.







