Cool dry day gives way to soggy Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -

Early Friday morning storms in the Gulf have not organized into a tropical storm but the potential exists for some organization as the rain heads our way before the sun comes up Saturday.

Today stays dry but clouds increase. While the morning is cool in the 50s, we do warm into the mid 70s this afternoon.

Temperatures rise to 77 late this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight won't be nearly as cool staying in the 70s with increasing clouds and showers. Showers develop after midnight and rain increases to 80% before sunrise Saturday.

Saturday starts wet with a 100% chance of rain with winds increasing 15 to 20 mph out of the SSE. By the afternoon winds may gust to 35 in heavy showers and a few thunderstorms through 4-5 pm. Ran begins to clear into the evening except for lingering showers over coastal Georgia and locations south of Gainesville and Palatka.

The forecast track of Potential TD 16 brings the system across the panhandle near Panama City Saturday morning and into south central Georgia by the afternoon and across North Carolina Sunday.

Upper winds will prevent it from becoming a hurricane but our local winds Saturday will be breezy around 15-25 mph.

Our only concern will be for heavy rain possibly totaling 1 to 3 inches Saturday.

The system leaves us dry and around 80° Sunday afternoon.



