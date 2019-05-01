Disorganized tropical system in Bahamas not expected to develop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A trough of low pressure located over the northwestern Bahamas is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Little development is expected during the next couple of days as the system moves generally northwestward toward the Florida Peninsula.

Subsequently, some slow development is possible as the disturbance turns northeastward and moves over the western Atlantic. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the Bahamas and the Florida Peninsula during the next couple of days. The next Special Tropical Weather Outlook will be issued by 10 a.m. Thursday or sooner if conditions warrant.

Formation chance through 48 hours... low -- near 0%

Formation chance through 5 days... low -- 20%

Even though we do not expect the system to develop or become more organized, we do expect enhanced rain chances across Florida as a result of this system starting on Thursday. Our chances for much-needed rain are enhanced Thursday, Friday and Sunday, with Saturday trending drier.

It will not rain continuously on the wetter days, expect passing downpours wandering onshore Thursday and Friday and afternoon showers and storms firing up on Sunday as a cold front pushes through the Southeast. that cold front will push this system away from us, out over the Atlantic. Rainfall totals through Sunday night should range between .15" and .75" with the heaviest rainfall totals in our southernmost counties.

