Dry cool weather then comes tropical trouble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Today's short taste of fall fades this weekend, and we will be reminded that it is still hurricane season.

After morning temperatures start in the 50s & 60s we warm to 70° by noon and reach a high of 77 late this afternoon under clear skies.

The coolness returns tonight before we get muggier and warmer this weekend.

The cool and dry conditions will continue into Friday morning as temps dip deeper into the 50s.

Friday turns cloudier as mid and high clouds increase during the day and lower at night leading to showers overnight into Saturday morning.

Low pressure develops Friday into a possible tropical depression and rapidly tracks toward the Florida panhandle sending rain our way Saturday.

NHC gives this system a 70 percent chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical system in the next 48 hours. Winds will be breezy around 15-25 mph but the main concern will be for heavy rain possibly totaling 1 to 3 inches. locally.

The system leaves us dry and around 80° Sunday afternoon.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.