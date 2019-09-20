Get $5 off at the Jacksonville Zoo by bringing an old phone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You can save money and do your part for the environment next week just by bringing your old cellphone to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

That's because the zoo has teamed up with Eco-Cell, a gadget-recycling company, to raise money for conservation and awareness about the damage mineral mining inflicts on gorilla populations.

As part of the effort, visitors to the zoo between Sept. 23 and Sept. 28 can get $5 knocked off the price of general admission for each cell phone recycled as part of the week-long conservation drive.

The campaign coincides with the celebration of the first birthday of Gandai, a female western lowland gorilla. Guests can even join in the fun by singing happy birthday to her on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

Learn more about the event on the zoo's Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.