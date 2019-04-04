Help coming for troubled Florida natural springs

Peacock Springs is one more than 300 springs in the Suwannee River basin and part of the largest concentration of freshwater springs in North America.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The natural springs in Florida are in need of some serious help and Florida’s Governor continues to allocate resources for improving the liquid treasure.

Half of Florida’s most important springs received grades of D+ or lower based on a summary by the Florida Springs Institute.

Gov. Ron Desantis has moved quickly to restore many of the states fouled natural water resources by pledging $50 million to restore springs in Central Florida.

The state is wasting no time using the money to buy land in Columbia County. Desantis announced during April’s Springs Protection Awareness Month the acquisition of an additional 160 acres within the Ichetucknee Trace Florida Forever project.

The property is along a dry valley known as the Ichetucknee Trace, which marks the route of a major underground conduit supplying the first-magnitude Ichetucknee Springs with clear water.

Problems stemming from nitrogen pollution and over-pumping groundwater have compounded the degradation of springs statewide over the decades.

DeSantis also picked a scientist to fill the newly created job of chief science officer, hiring Thomas Frazer, a biologist from the University of Florida who specializes in water quality.

It appears the governor’s take on protecting the environment has lifted his popularity to the highest level in ten years for any Florida governor according to a Quinnipiac University Poll.

The survey found that 59 percent approve of the job DeSantis is doing compared to 17 percent who disagree.

"Part of Gov. DeSantis' success is his taking on issues such as the environment on which Republicans often don't focus." According to Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

"This is not a partisan issue," Desantis said. "This is something that Floridians from all walks of life and political persuasions think needs to be done.

Two-thirds of those surveyed in the poll feel more needs to be done to address climate change compared to less than a quarter who feel there is adequate mitigation.

