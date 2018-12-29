Boaters spot rare right whale mom, calf near mouth of St.John's River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A critically endangered right whale mom and calf were spotted Friday near the mouth of the St. John's River, according to observers aboard the dredge Bayport.

Chad Leedy and Alessia Brugnara spotted the whales and snapped pictures. The adult right whale is estimated to be 45 feet long and the calf 12 feet in length. (Photos below)

The right whale was identified as #2791, a female sighted off the Georgia coast without a calf just five days ago.

Right whale researchers from St. Augustine to Boston were thrilled to receive these photos and data.

This is the first right whale calf sighted this season and it’s the first one seen in the southeastern critical habitat area in two years.

The captain and mates on the dredge Bayport were steady and cautious in their handling of the ship and keeping distance between the vessel and the whale after it was sighted.

There are believed to be fewer than 400 northern right whales left and they are considered to be the most endangered of all the large whales.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.