Father's Day Weekend: Partly cloudy, unseasonably mild temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mostly dry and mild conditions are in place to kick off the weekend. High temperatures will only reach the upper 80s as an onshore flow produces easterly near between 5-15 mph today.

A few little showers may move inland from the Atlantic Coast south of I-10, but overall rain chances will remain low for Saturday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Father's Day will mark a shift in the weather pattern as additional moisture returns to the area. Sunday high temperatures will reach the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Expect a brief round of inland downpours and scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. At this time, these storms are not expected to turn severe.

As the workweeks begins, scattered showers and thunderstorms will become the norm as humidity increases and temperatures reach in the lower to mid 90s.

