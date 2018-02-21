Flickering light racing across sky is The Humanity Star

The Humanity Star is a bright, blinking satellite orbiting Earth and should be visible over Jacksonville March 6 at 6:33 am.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You will be able to see it with the naked eye, a satellite called The Humanity Star orbiting at 17,000 mph past Jacksonville in March.

The odd shaped geodesic sphere is designed to rapidly spin and reflect the sun's rays back to Earth.

The Humanity Star's soul purpose is symbolic. Rocket Lab launched the satellite to encourage everyone on the planet to look up and consider our fragile place in the universe.

The satellite blinks brightly 254 miles up across the night sky. This is the same altitude as the International Space Station but in contrast, Humanity Star reflects dimmer light and flashes.

The blinking light will stand out against a backdrop of stars as it orbits the Earth every 90 minutes.

The Humanity Star is visible from anywhere on the globe but It won't be around forever. In fact. in a few months it will fall back into the Earth's atmosphere and burn up.

Make sure to look up when it passes over Jacksonville. The first viewing will be March 6th at 6:33 am when it will be in sight for 5 minutes and 33 seconds.

You can find other dates and viewing locations at TheHumanityStar.com.

