FWC meeting in Gainesville asking for public input

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet Feb. 20-21 at the Best Western Gateway Grand, 4200 NW 97th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. each day and is open to the public.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input at each Commission meeting for items on the agenda as well as other items. Time is allotted for public speakers after each agenda item each day. At the end of the meeting on the first day, Feb. 20, the Commission will also provide time for public comment on subjects not on the agenda. Those who wish to offer comments during this period will be asked to make sure their comments are not related to any agenda item. Public comments on the second day are to be specific to agenda items.

As standard practice, public speaking is organized using the established speaker registration process and time limits. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to each speaker, including time donation to other speakers.

