4 Your Info: Frequently asked questions about Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the past week, we've gotten loads of questions about Hurricane Dorian and how it could impact those who live in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. We've collected the most frequently asked questions, and we'll provide answers inside this story. You can also submit your own questions below.

What does a state of emergency mean?

A state of emergency declaration allows Florida's and Georgia's counties to more easily mobilize their resources and coordinate across different agencies to protect people's lives and property.

Where can I get sandbags for my property?

The city of Jacksonville does not offer sandbags, so it's recommended that residents visit a hardware store. Outside of Jacksonville? Check our running list of sandbag availability.

Will the city or surrounding counties shut down bridges?

In Florida, the Department of Transportation and local authorities shut down bridges when sustained wind speeds reach 40 mph. In Jacksonville, it's expected they could close Tuesday.

What should I do if I find a downed power line?

If you see any downed power lines in Jacksonville, it's best to keep your distance and report the issue to the city by dialing 904-630-2489. Otherwise, report it to your local government.

Who do I call if my lights or power go out?

In Jacksonville, JEA is in charge of restoring power. Restoration prioritizes hospitals and public safety agencies. If JEA's not your provider, contact your power company about any outages.

What types of evacuations have been ordered?

Evacuations have been ordered for parts of Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau and St. Johns counties. These evacuations impact those in coastal or low-lying areas. Find your zone.

What kind of impact will Dorian have locally?

It depends on where you live. In coastal areas, we expect wind speeds between 40 to 50 mph and 6 to 8 inches of rainfall. Meanwhile, inland areas have lower flood and wind risks.

