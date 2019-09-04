Baptist Beaches & Baptist Nassau County to reopen Thursday

Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Nassau will reopen at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, with the Emergency Department among the first hospital units to open, along with labor and delivery, critical care, progressive care and medical/surgical units.

A return to business as usual for scheduled surgical and procedural services will follow by Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 a.m.

To ensure patient safety during Hurricane Dorian, Baptist Beaches and Baptist Nassau evacuated patients per mandatory evacuation orders. At Baptist Beaches, 110 patients had to evacuate. Some were discharged. Others were transferred by ambulance.

Baptist Jacksonville, Baptist South, Wolfson Children's Hospital and the Baptist/Wolfson satellite emergency departments at Clay, Town Center and North continued normal operations throughout the evacuation period.

All other outpatient services and physician offices, which closed for the storm, will return to normal operations the morning of Thursday, Sept. 5, at regular business hours.

For details on Baptist Health hospital, outpatient, medical building and physician office or clinic openings, visit http://www.baptistjax.com/emergency-alert and follow Baptist Health on Twitter at @BaptistHealthJx.

