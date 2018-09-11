Hurricane Florence proving researchers correct

Both Hugo and Florence developed in less active years and intensified quickly targeting the mid-Atlantic coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - We have seen this unfold before when out of a very quiet hurricane season develops a rapidly intensifying hurricane that barrels toward the mid-Atlantic U.S. east coast.

Researchers have noticed correlations between inactive hurricane season years that the strength of tropical cyclones close to the mid Atlantic being stronger just the way Hurricane Florence is behaving.

Hurricane Hugo was an example on September 22, 1989 when it made landfall on Sullivan's Island, South Carolina becoming the most expensive until Hurricane Andrew.

Hugo's aftermath caused $9.47 billion in damage with Category 4 with 140 mph winds killing 27 people in South Carolina.

Here in Jacksonville the highest sustained winds in the state reached only 21 mph With Florence expected to be farther north at landfall compared to Hugo we will have no impacts from this storm locally other than large waves.

The fact both Hugo and Florence have rapidly strengthened to Category 4 hurricanes along the eastern seaboard in quiet years has caught the attention of hurricane researcher Jim Kossin.

His research looking at decades of hurricane activity shows coastal risk increases in periods generally considered unfavorable for hurricane formation.

Just like this year cooler water conditions and high shear over the Atlantic has lowered activity until September. Yet even with this months 3 hurricanes, this season seen lower average activity with just 9 named storms.

In less active years, hurricanes are two to three times more likely to rapidly intensify along the east coast during seasons with few storms.

Even when the overall weather conditions suppress the abundance of storms, the hurricanes that manage to overcome the hurdles are 3 to 6 times more likely to intensify into major approaching hurricanes.

Unfortunately, North Carolina is just days away from seeing another Hugo like landfall with the troubling threat of days of Hurricane Harvey like flooding long after the system make landfall in the Carolinas.

