High surf from Florence means no cars on St. Johns County beaches

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - All beaches in St. Johns County were closed to vehicles on Wednesday and were likely to stay that way through Sunday.

According to a county spokesperson, high surfs and tides related to Hurricane Florence have made the beaches nearly impossible to drive on. Driving lanes were limited or non-existent in some areas.

The beaches will remain open to pedestrians, but visitors were urged to use extreme caution and avoid swimming in the ocean.

County officials said beaches will reopen to vehicles as soon as conditions allow. The St. Johns County Beaches Facebook and Twitter pages give updates as they become available.

Emergency operations monitoring Florence

St. Johns County Emergency Management said Wednesday that officials were monitoring Hurricane Florence. In addition to the high surf, officials are planning for potential life-threatening rip currents and significant beach erosion.

A costal flood advisory was in effect through Friday, though officials were not planning for significant rainfall.

