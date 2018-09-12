Memorial Hospital, LifeSouth hosting blood drive ahead of Florence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, along with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, will host a blood drive Thursday to make sure there is an ample supply of blood available to help those who will be affected Hurricane Florence.

The community blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the following location:

Memorial Hospital

Education Classroom 4

3625 University Blvd. South

Jacksonville, FL 32216

“During hurricanes, residents evacuate and blood banks are often forced to close, which slows down blood donations, leaving blood banks with low inventories of blood supply that hospitals need,” said Memorial Hospital Transfusion Services Supervisor Steve Black. “We are trying to get ahead of the storm so our hospital partners in the Carolinas have blood supplies needed for patients.”

LifeSouth provides blood for Memorial Hospital. In times of need, LifeSouth will move products to areas that have limited resources due to natural disasters.

Blood donors must be 17 or older (16 with written parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and show photo ID.

To sign up in advance, click here.

