Jacksonville Irma updates: Record flooding; Residents urged to 'get out'

10:05 a.m.

Anyone left in evacuation zones A or B along the St. Johns River urged to "get out now," JSO says.

Our swift rescue guys. pic.twitter.com/oCiHr8BKr5 — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) September 11, 2017

10:04 a.m.

Our swift rescue guys. pic.twitter.com/oCiHr8BKr5 — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) September 11, 2017

10 a.m.

From St. Johns County Sheriff's Office:

As Tropical Storm Irma through St. Johns County, crews are working tirelessly to conduct damage assessments and identify downed power lines, trees, and flooding. At this time, we do not know the full extent of damage to our County, and we will not know the condition of specific roads or areas for some time. We are asking for patience from our residents as we assess all areas of the County and will provide updates as soon as that information becomes available.

If you have an emergency, please call 911. For more information, please visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane or call the St. Johns County Emergency Management hotline at 904.824.5550.

9:52 a.m.

The four bridges over the Intracoastal Waterway that have been closed since last night are reopening westbound only to allow residents to evacuate because of additional flooding expected from Hurricane Irma.

9:49 a.m.

9:43 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Waycross, Georgia, is in effect until 11:45 a.m.

9:42 a.m.

NEW PIC: flooding in The Sanctuary neighborhood of #JaxBeach. Same homes (50+) were flooded by #HurricaneMatthew @wjxt4



Heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/cd2txfw5W5 — Lynnsey Gardner (@WJXTLynnsey) September 11, 2017

9:39 a.m.

People are being rescued from flooded homes Monday morning in Clay County.

John Ward, the emergency operations manager of Clay County, says crews had pulled 46 people from flooded homes by early Monday and an undetermined number are still stranded as the area's creeks and ponds are getting record flooding.

Ward says between 400 and 500 homes received severe flood damage but there have been no serious injuries or deaths.

9:36 a.m.

Jacksonville University reports it lost power, but breakfast was served at 9:30 a.m. The university will remain closed through Wednesday and is set to resume normal operations Thursday.

9:30 a.m.

Wolfson Children's Hospital and Baptist Downtown hospital basements and the NICU are being moved to the main hospital. Pharmacy also being moved.

9:25 a.m.

The city of St. Augustine is closed, according to police. They have the whole perimeter of the city closed. Officer says there's downed power lines and waist-deep water.

9:24 a.m.

Post-Irma safety advice from FHP:

Turn around; don’t drown – Anticipate areas where standing water may be present. Never drive through flooded areas, even if you are familiar with the roads. The area of roadway you cannot see beneath the water may be washed out or the water may conceal debris, tree branches or even power lines.

Pay attention – You may come up on an intersection that is no longer controlled by a traffic control device. If a police officer is directing traffic, follow their directions. Otherwise, treat the intersection as you would treat an intersection governed by a four-way Stop sign.

Reduce speed in areas with debris on roadway – especially when workers and equipment are actively clearing the roads.

9:20 a.m.

Stay away from downed power lines and call 630-CITY in Duval or 911 in other counties, JEA says.

9:17 a.m.

Historic Florida Theatre damaged from Hurricane Irma's winds:

Glass on the sidewalk in DT Jacksonville. #Irma took out a window at the @FloridaTheatre. There's insulation lining the sidewalk @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/MmD19bMMx2 — Allyson Henning (@WJXTAllyson) September 11, 2017

9:14 a.m.

Best to stay off the roads if you can, but FHP says If signals are out; treat as a 4 way stop. If signal is hanging loose; stay away!

9:04 a.m.

The storm surge in the St Johns River has already reached all-time record levels, at just under 5 feet. That surpasses the record set in 1864. Angie Enyedi with the NWS said the surge could still go to 6 feet, as the tide is coming in. High tide downtown will be at 2 p.m. There is a flash flood emergency still in effect.

If you're in your home in a flooded area along the river (mostly San Marco, Riverside and St. Nicholas) and need rescue, place a white flag or sheet to represent a white flag in a place that's visible from the street and call 630-CITY for help, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says.

If you can go up, do that and do not go out into the flooding until help arrives, Curry says.

Gov. Rick Scott says three teams with 22 law enforcement officers of pre-staged Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are en route to Jacksonville areas where flooding has been reported.

JFRD says injuries have been reported, but it's too soon to talk about any fatalities. The department has averaged a call a minute since 1 a.m.

Curry asks anyone who needs to get to safety to head to a shelter. For the open shelters in Jacksonville, click here.

9:02 a.m.

Jacksonville Beach city officials say the water and sewer systems are intact and pressure in the water lines is normal.

8:56 a.m.

A home in Vilano Beach crumbles. News4JAX is working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/e9X0PEraDV — News4JAX (@wjxt4) September 11, 2017

8:30 a.m.

Irma is causing record-setting flooding in Jacksonville, according to the National Weather Service. NWS says storm surge flooding exceeds the record set in 1965 during Hurricane Dora.

The city on Florida's northeastern Atlantic coast remains under a flash flood warning until 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Jacksonville Sheriff's officials warns residents not to drive through standing water, adding that in addition to flooding, there are trees and power lines down across the area.

#Irma is still a dangerous threat, with significant flooding and strong winds. Do not let your guard down! https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/ZLsNCxX7OY — NWS (@NWS) September 11, 2017

8:30 a.m.

Irma is causing record-setting flooding in Jacksonville, Florida, as it moves over the state Monday on its way to southern Georgia.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville says storm surge flooding exceeds the record set in 1965 during Hurricane Dora. The city on Florida's northeastern Atlantic coast remains under a flash flood warning until 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Jacksonville Sheriff's officials warned residents not to drive through standing water, adding that in addition to flooding, there are trees and power lines down across the area. Irma weakened to a tropical storm Monday morning, a day after hitting the state as a Category 4 hurricane.

8:30 a.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says there's damage across the state caused by Hurricane Irma and it's still too dangerous for residents to go outside or return from evacuation.

Scott said Monday on Fox News that he's concerned about flooding now unfolding in Jacksonville and the amount of damage in the Florida Keys. The governor will be flying out of Mobile, Alabama, on a U.S. Coast Guard plane down to the Keys where he plans to inspect the extent of the damage there.

Local officials in the Keys on Sunday warned of a humanitarian crisis due to Irma's winds and storm surge.

Scott asked Floridians to be patient and warned that roads are impassable and that there are downed power lines.

8:21 a.m.

I'm not sure where this dumpster began last night, but I'm gonna assume it wasn't here. Flood waters in St Aug likely moved it. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/J9IY51wQua — Chris Parenteau (@WJXTChris) September 11, 2017

8:09 a.m.

The overhang of the Texaco gas station at Edgewood Avenue and Bunker Hill has collapsed.

8 a.m.

Irma has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm but winds and flooding still spreading damage across Northeast Florida.

7:53 a.m.

Lots of debris on A1A in Nassau County. Winds are still very strong; stay inside and off the roads. County-wide curfew still stands @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/DUGUxK6tha — Allyson Henning (@WJXTAllyson) September 11, 2017

7:50 a.m.

A StormPins user says the entrance to The Woods subdivision on Atlantic Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard is blocked by a downed tree and 18 inches of water.

7:46 a.m.

Surge from the Cedar River off of Confederate Point Rd from CCone9 on @StormPins #News4JAX #irma pic.twitter.com/Z5Ai1wa6GV — Rebecca Barry (@WJXT_Rebecca) September 11, 2017

7:45 a.m.

7:38 a.m.

About 150 people have evacuated the Days Inn on State Road 16 because of heavy wind damage to a portion of the hotel's roof, St. Johns Fire Rescue reports.

7:29 a.m.

Water from the St. John's coming over the bulkhead in riverside pic.twitter.com/417uA1NhSf — Jim Piggott (@wjxtjimpiggott) September 11, 2017

7:25 a.m.

Main Street Bridge is now closed, JSO says

7:17 a.m.

Black Creek is running at 19.4 feet at one location in Middleburg. That’s 5 feet over flood stage. At the other gauge, the river is at 22.2 feet, 6 feet over flood stage. The National Weather Service is calling for a crest of 26.4 feet, which would be an all-time record.

7:14 a.m.

Flash Flood emergency issued for downtown Jacksonville, San Marco, South Hampton, Landon Park and Riverside. At 6:39 a.m., emergency management reported heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

7:12 a.m.

Power outage update:

JEA 253,709

Clay Electric 128,704

FPL:

Alachua 1270

Baker 4830

Bradford 3140

Clay 900

Columbia 10, 580

Flagler 49, 410

Nassau 21, 760

Putnam 17, 910

St. Johns 66, 370

Georgia

Camden 10,708

Glynn 40,535

Charlton 1,598

6:49 a.m.

Neptune Beach police say a gas leak reported earlier at Ace Hardware on Atlantic Boulevard is no longer an issue. Crews responded and burned the excess off the tank.

6:44 a.m.

WJXT reporter Crystal Moyer and photographer John Finley jumped in to help rescue a woman trapped in a vehicle that had become almost completely submerged on Baisden Road, near the entrance to the San Mateo neighborhood. They heard the woman and her boyfriend yelling for help, and then the boyfriend was able to get out of the car and wade to them to try to get help to get the woman out of the vehicle.

The couple has been taken to safety and Crystal and John are OK.

WATCH: Crystal Moyer describes San Mateo floodwater rescue

Please, please stay off the roads!

Flash flood warnings remain in effect for the Jacksonville area until 12:45 p.m.

I'm okay. Thank you everyone for checking on John and I. Terrified and blessed to have such a strong and brave photog. Please stay indoors. — Crystal Moyer (@WJXTCrystal) September 11, 2017

6:43 a.m.

Clay Co EOC telling me it is performing rescues--yes, pulling people out of flooded homes. Cannot tell me exactly where at this time.@wjxt4 — WJXT Ashley Harding (@WJXTAshleyH) September 11, 2017

6:40 a.m.

Kangaroo gas station awning destroyed by storm off Baymeadows Road and Philips Highway, WJXT's Corley Peel reports.

6:29 a.m.

JSO tweets: We can't stress this enough, do not drive. It is not safe. There is standing water all over, downed power lines, and trees down. ... Please remember that downed power lines and water don't mix. Don't drive or walk through standing water. Just don't do it.

6:24 a.m.

From Flagler County officials:

As powerlines are in the process of being re-energized, Flagler County officials caution residents to use extreme caution as electric lines become live.

“This can be a very dangerous situation,” Flagler County Administrator Craig Coffey said. “The weather has improved, but it is still a very fluid situation and we don’t want our residents to be complacent about safety.”

Power should be cut off to homes that have structural damage. Residents should ensure power is off at the box to avoid electrical hazards as lines become re-energized.

As always, treat every downed powerline as live until FP&L confirms otherwise.

6:22 a.m.

We're here at the north prong of Black Creek. Hard to see, but that white thing is just the top part of a sign. Levels rising fast!!.@wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/yJB1awoOGK — WJXT Ashley Harding (@WJXTAshleyH) September 11, 2017

6:19 a.m.

JSO reports a swift water rescue was happening Monday morning at the Hilltop Apartments at 1646 W. 45th St. in waist-deep water.

5:55 a.m.

Power outage update:

JEA -- 227,251

CLAY ELECTRIC -- 125,559

FPL:

ALACHUA -- 1,270

BAKER -- 4,610

BRADFORD -- 3,140

Clay -- 900

Columbia -- 10,580

Flagler -- 49040

NASSAU -- 21,760

ST, JOHNS -- 65,460

GEORGIA

CAMDEN -- 9660

GLYNN -- 36,127

5:51 a.m.

Mayor Lenny Curry not mincing words as he tries to protect Jacksonville's citizens:

Stay inside for now. Period. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) September 11, 2017

5:48 a.m.

Despite weakening as it moves north, Hurricane Irma is still setting records. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville tweeted that the storm surge flooding in downtown Jacksonville has exceeded the all-time record set in Hurricane Dora in 1964.

WATCH: News4Jax special: Dora: Direct hit

5:36 a.m.

WJXT's Jim Piggott reports heavy flooding on Lancaster Terrace in the Riverside area.

5:33 a.m.

Here is the latest rainfall forecast graphic for #Irma from @NWSWPC pic.twitter.com/Ea47EeV9vt — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 11, 2017

5:31 a.m.

JSO reports a fire on Blackard Road in the Arlington area, just north of the Arlington Expressway Service Road off Arlington Road North. JFRD tells News4Jax a man was able to get out of the home when flames were seen in the front and back. No injuries were reported and the fire is out.

5:30 a.m.

As far as St Augustine goes, heavy wind gusts continue. I've never felt one of our trucks rock in the wind like this. @wjxt4 — Chris Parenteau (@WJXTChris) September 11, 2017

5:27 a.m.

Camden County is under a tornado warning until 5:45 a.m. A flash flood warning including Kingsland, Brunswick and St. Simons Island, Georgia, is in effect until 8:15 a.m.

5:14 a.m.

Viewer sends photo to WJXT's Chris Parenteau showing flooding in front of home on River Road. Viewer says St. Johns River has flooded over the wall along River Road and is getting higher. Viewer says flooding is way worse than during Hurricane Matthew.

5:11 a.m.

JSO reports that Baisden Road, the entrance to the San Mateo neighborhood, is under water.

5:10 a.m.

Update from Clay County EOC:

The south prong of Black Creek is now at major flood stage. Both the north and south prongs are rising much faster than originally forecasted. All residents who live along Black Creek and have not evacuated their homes should relocate to a higher place or a shelter when conditions are safe.

A curfew remains in effect for Clay County until eight o’clock tonight. Safety is our top priority. Strong winds and flooding are major concerns in our area. Residents should stay in their homes or at a shelter during this curfew.

5:09 a.m.

Latest update from National Hurricane Center has Irma barely at Category 1 status as storm moves north along Gulf Coast.

4:56 a.m.

Strong winds blow roof off home in Sans Souci neighborhood, according to WJXT's Corley Peel.

4:49 a.m.

All westbound lanes of JTB at Southside Boulevard are blocked because of downed trees, JSO says.

And WJXT's Ashley Harding reports a big tree is blocking I-295 NB lanes at the Blanding Boulevard exit.

4:47 a.m.

Significant flooding all the way to 5th Street in north Jacksonville Beach. 3rd Street in from of Pita Pit looks like river right now. #Irma — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) September 11, 2017

4:46 a.m.

Gas leak reported at Ace Hardware at 1281 Atlantic Blvd. In Neptune Beach, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

4:29 a.m.

"Crazy flooding" reported at Atlantic Beach Police Department on Seminole Road.

4:23 a.m.

JSO says via Twitter that a light pole is blocking I-95 South at University Boulevard. The road is not passable and because of conditions, drivers can't see the pole. "DO NOT DRIVE" in this area, JSO says. Because of the dangerous conditions, the pole will not be removed until conditions improve.

4:08 a.m.

A vehicle spotted in flooding in Julington Creek Plantation.

4:06 a.m.

JSO says Heckscher Drive from Blount Island Boulevard past Scenic Marsh Court is under 2 feet of flooding, and Commonwealth Avenue near Lane Avenue is flooded 2-3 feet.

4 a.m.

Tornado warning for Duval County expires.

3:44 a.m.

A viewer sent in this photo of his front yard in Mandarin.

3:39 a.m.

Over 450,000 customers now without power in the region. Likely over one million individuals impacted.

3:37 a.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Duval County until 4 a.m.

3:28 a.m.

Now nearly 200,000 JEA customers without power. That's not individuals, but customers, homes and businesses. Total number of people impacted is much higher.

3:18 a.m.

Another report of someone trapped in house due to tree on 8837 Dandy Ave. near Arlington

3:12 a.m.

Does anyone still have power without a generator?

JEA: 157,009

CLAY ELECTRIC: 110,232

FPL:

St Johns: 42,660

Flagler: 39,990

Clay: 900

Nassau: 15,350

Putnam: 15,300

Baker: 450

Bradford: 2,520

Union: 40

Columbia: 5,960

Alachua: 1,270

GEORGIA POWER:

CAMDEN: 6,302

GLYNN: 13,791



3:05 a.m.

We're hearing about a roof that may have blown off a house on N. Myrtle Ave. We have a crew heading there now.

3:04 a.m.

On the topic of rivers and flooding...

Several area rivers are now at or near "major flood stage" water levels will continue to rise over the next 6 to 12 hours. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/twnfQecmXZ — Jonathan Stacey (@WJXTJonathan) September 11, 2017

2:52 a.m.

This from the Clay County EOC:

The North and South Prongs of Black Creek are rising much faster than originally forecasted. The South Prong just reached major flood stage. If Clay County residents along Black Creek have not taken action yet, please when conditions are safe relocate to a higher place or a shelter. Please take action immediately and go to your nearest shelter. Shelters will welcome are currently open at Clay High School, Orange Park High School, Wilkinson Elementary School, Keystone Heights High School. Again please take action now, call 904-284-7703 for any questions regarding this matter.

2:49 a.m.

Somehow, in the midst of all of this rain, there is a residential fire at the 3600 block of Via De La Reina in the San Jose area, according to JSO.

2:46 a.m.

Meanwhile, at News4Jax world headquarters...

The wind is really picking up outside our station right now #Irma pic.twitter.com/wHZa2Ltvbv — News4JAX (@wjxt4) September 11, 2017

2:43 a.m.

Waters rising.

Water rising on the San Sebastian River. People starting to move their cars. @wjxt4 @WJXTChris pic.twitter.com/UVO0TF0dLa — Travis Anthony (@PhotogTravis) September 11, 2017

2:42 a.m.

The outages continue to increase. Power out now for:

JEA: 123,679

CLAY ELECTRIC: 100,052

FPL:

St Johns: 42,660

Flagler: 39,990

Clay: 900

Nassau: 15,350

Putnam: 15,300

Baker: 450

Bradford: 2,520

Columbia: 5,960

Union: 40

GEORGIA POWER:

CAMDEN: 5,922

GLYNN: 5,269



2:36 a.m.

The Acosta Bridge has closed. That leaves the Fuller-Warren and the Main Street as the only open bridges in Jacksonville.

2:35 a.m.

The tornado warning for Camden and Nassau counties has been extended to 3 a.m.

2:26 a.m.

We are seeing a tree down on I-95 near the Avenues Mall. Here it is via News4Jax's Corley Peel.

2:20 a.m.

The Hart Bridge and Mathews Bridges have shut down due to high winds.

2:15 a.m.

If you have power right now, count yourself lucky. Over 300,000 customers without power.

Outages for the region:

JEA: 109,832

CLAY ELECTRIC: 90,978

FPL: not reporting

St Johns: 28,950

Clay: 900

Nassau: 14,910

Putnam: 8,390

Flagler: 40,330

Baker: 150

Bradford: 1,030

GEORGIA POWER: CAMDEN: 5,670 GLYNN: 6,147





2:14 a.m.

Water cresting the dunes in south Jacksonville Beach.

2:02 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Nassau County in Florida and Camden County in Georgia until 2:30 a.m.

Winds picking up in Brunswick as well.

Jekyll Island is recording 45 mph sustained on the beach and a gust of 70 mph earlier this morning. — Brunswick Police (@brunswickgapd) September 11, 2017

1:57 a.m.

The 2 a.m. update is in from the National Hurricane center and it shows Irma weakening as it continues over the Florida peninsula. Maximum sustained winds are now 85 mph, making Irma a Category 1 storm. The center of the storm is now 150 miles from downtown Jacksonville and has increased in it velocity to the north-northwest, now moving at 15 mph. Irma has also turned further to the west by 5-degrees.

1:48 a.m.

Power going out all over the region. Even Emergency Operations centers aren't immune.

Power has gone out at the EOC. We are still operating at 100% on the generator. #HurricaneIrma won't beat us! #FloridaStrong — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) September 11, 2017

1:37 a.m.

We're seeing the front pages of some of the newspapers from cities further to the south. Here are the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald's front pages.

1:36 a.m.

The outages continue to rise. Over 93,000 JEA customers now without power.

1:25 a.m.

Suddenly, over 77,000 JEA customers without power. Including over 14,000 on the Westside.

1:24 a.m.

A lot of families are finding damage at their homes. News4Jax's Vic Micolucci is among them.

My house in the Jacksonville Beach area has significant wind damage. Waterline ruptured too. #Irma is no joke even here. — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) September 11, 2017

1:16 a.m.

McCoys Creek area, a common flooding area, is seeing ankle-high and calf-high water in much of the area. News4Jax Jim Piggott found the road closed signs knocked down by the storm.

1:09 a.m.

More power outages by the minute. The latest numbers:

JEA: 49,562

CLAY ELECTRIC: 57,086

FPL: not reporting due to computer issues

St Johns: 18,880

Clay: 680

Putnam: 8,390

Flagler: 30,660

Baker: 100

Bradford: 280

GEORGIA POWER:

CAMDEN: 3,261

GLYNN: 2,845



1:07 a.m.

The Putnam County Fire Department says at Palatka Health Care Center, 110 Kay Larkin Dr., water was flooding into rooms at the nursing home because the pumping system wasn't working well enough. Five people were transported as a precaution. Everyone in the facility has been moved to higher ground on the other end of the facility

1:02 a.m.

The Buckman Bridge has been closed due to high winds.

12:58 a.m.

Irma has now moved to within 168 miles south of downtown Jacksonville. It continues to move in the same north-northwesterly direction at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds continue to be measured at 100 mph. Irma is still a Category 2 storm.

12:48 a.m.

There are now over 42,000 JEA customers without power in Duval County.

12:46 a.m.

The Florida Highway patrol continues to monitor the Buckman Bridge. Along with JSO, they are looking for winds to reach over 40 mph before closing them.

For now...Buckman Bridge is OPEN. FHP on scene monitoring conditions. pic.twitter.com/odwz9hYaeJ — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) September 11, 2017

12:44 a.m.

The winds are picking up in northeast Florida.

1st hurricane force winds are here- 75mph gust at Flagler Beach #irma #News4JAX @GaughanSurfing — Rebecca Barry (@WJXT_Rebecca) September 11, 2017

12:34 a.m.

The Dames Point bridge is now closed due to wind speeds. The Mathews, Buckman, Acosta, Fuller-Warren, Main Street and Hart Bridges are among those still open...for now.

12:24 a.m.

We are hearing of flooding in Mandarin on Indian Walk Road off Hartley Road. A caller to the newsroom said that there are barricades up and almost 3 inches of standing water. We have a reporter en route.

12:01 a.m.

As of the most recent update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of the storm is located 182 miles south-southwest of downtown Jacksonville and is moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph. it is still a weak Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. A National Ocean Service observing site in Clearwater beach measured a sustained wind of 59 mph with a gust of 79 mph.

11:51 p.m.

More updates on power outages:

JEA: 33,619

CLAY ELECTRIC: 46,042

FPL:

St Johns: 10,400

Clay: 160

Putnam: 680

Flagler: 22,110

GEORGIA POWER:

CAMDEN: 3,035

GLYNN: 1,765



11:50 p.m.

Wind gusts definitely picking up in downtown St Augustine. Some streets already flooded. Only seeing emergency vehicles on road. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/uHUmhyxQFN — Chris Parenteau (@WJXTChris) September 11, 2017

11:40 p.m.

One whole season in as single storm @wjxt4 https://t.co/8u9mMlhcrE — John Gaughan (@GaughanSurfing) September 11, 2017

11:35 p.m.

Power outages continue to grow by the minute. The latest outage numbers:

JEA: 22,489

CLAY ELECTRIC: 36,316

FPL: WEBSITE DOWN

GEORGIA POWER:

CAMDEN: 3,035

GLYNN: 1,765



11:13 p.m.

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE

JEA: 21,206 customers without power

CLAY ELECTRIC: 29,469

FPL: WEBSITE DOWN

GEORGIA POWER:

CAMDEN: 1,616

GLYNN: 1,347



10:59 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. advisory showed that Irma has weakened a bit to maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, a weak Category 2 storm. The center of the storm is now 195 miles south of downtown Jacksonville, continuing to move north-northwest at 14 mph. Irma is projected to drop 8 to 12 inches of rain on northeast Florida with isolated locations that could see as much as 16 inches.

11:05 p.m.

News4Jax's Vic Micolucci reported that power was flickering at the beaches. At times, it's pitch black and big green flashes can be seen from transformers blowing.

10:54 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted that a tree took a power line down on Tanbark Road in Ortega Forest.

This tree fell in Ortega Forest and nearly hit the News4Jax news vehicle. Erik Avanier says that there are numerous tall trees that have fallen during the storms in Ortega Forest.

10:25 p.m.

In Nassau County, rains are picking up on Amelia Island. News4Jax's Brian Jackson is watching for closing of the bridge to Amelia Island. For now, it remains open.

10:24 p.m.

Airmen and soldiers with the Florida National Guard are staged at Camp Blanding, waiting for Irma to pass. Their mission is to get roadways and airfields cleared so emergency personnel can get relief mission going.

10:22 p.m.

News4Jax's Lynsey Gardner is in St. Augustine and says she is seeing increased winds there. She detected gusts of 56 mph where she is.

10:19 p.m.

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE:

JEA reports 12,917 people are without power.

Clay Electric reports 19,456 people are without power.

Florida Power Light reporting 23,900 people without power

Including 4,400 in St. Johns County

10 in Nassau County, 610 in Putnam County

17,440 in Flagler County

50 in Baker County

1,230 in Columbia County

160 in Clay County.

3,568 in Alachua County

Camden County: 1,259 customers out

Glynn County: 1,379 customers out

10:14 p.m.

The Associated Press is reporting that a third construction crane has fallen in Irma's winds. The latest in Fort Lauderdale. There are no injuries reported.

10:05 p.m.

A building next to the Family Dollar on Blanding Blvd. had the marquee knocked down by the storm.

10:04 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center's 10 p.m. update puts the eye of Irma 207 miles south-southwest of downtown Jacksonville. An unofficial observing station in Clearwater Beach just measured a wind gust of 78 mph. The storm has accelerated just a bit, now moving north at 14 mph.

9:51 p.m.

Utility trucks are lined up in St. Augustine ready to get to work if power goes out in the Ancient City.

9:42 p.m.

POWER OUTAGE UPDATES: JEA is reporting 15,445 customers out of power, Clay Electric has 12,621 customers without power. FPL is having trouble with their website and have not been able to report outages lately.

9:40 p.m.

News4Jax's Eric Avanier is in Lake City where he found the Waffle House open and serving hungry evacuees and residents.

9:38 p.m.

1,200 people without power in Mandrin right now according to JEA website. We found this power line lknocked down by tree. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/MKJZwuTNjA — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) September 11, 2017

9:35 p.m.

News4Jax's Vic Micolucci reported from Jacksonville Beach that a part of a tree went through the roof of a house in Jacksonville Beach. The top of an oak tree snapped off in high winds and punctured the roof above the garage of a house west of 3rd St. and south of Beach Blvd. JFRD responded to the house.

9:31 p.m.

News4Jax's Scott Johnson says that the ceiling tiles were coming in at the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center. Scott is following the possible tornado in St. Johns County.

8:50 p.m.

A possible tornado or water spout touched down in St. Johns County Sunday night after 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported a storm report of a tornado or tornado-like damage on 4th Street North in St. Augustine. News4Jax was told the the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office was investigating downed power lines.



Patricia Butner, who lives on 2nd Avenue in Vilano Beach said that she was sitting on her porch with her husband when he grabbed her and pushed her through the front door.



“It sounded like the roof was coming off my house,” Butner said. “There are trees in the road, trees everywhere,”



Brian Gatchell, who lives near the St. Augustine Airport on B Ave. called it “the scariest situation ever.”



He also said he saw trees down near his home, but that there were no injuries on his block.

#Irma is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to much of Florida and portions of the southeast U.S. over the next few days @NWSWPC pic.twitter.com/veYDRoJNlg — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017

8:15 p.m.

Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys.



It finally hit the mainland as a big wide beast, but not quite as monstrous as once feared. The once-Category 5 storm lost some of its power on the northern Cuba coast.



Irma continues raking Florida with devastating storm surges, winds and rain. At 8 p.m., top sustained winds were 105 mph and the center of the storm is about 15 miles inland from Fort Myers.

