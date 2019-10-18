Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A disturbance moving through the Gulf of Mexico became Tropical Storm Nestor on Friday afternoon.

Forecasters said high winds and dangerous storm surge are likely along parts of the northern Gulf Coast. Conditions are expected to deteriorate Friday into early Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center said at 2 p.m. Friday that the system was about 355 miles southwest of Panama City. It had top sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving to the northeast at 22 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue through Sunday, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast by early Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Nestor will approach the northern Gulf Coast later Friday and Friday evening and move inland across portions of the southeastern United States Saturday and Sunday as it becomes a post-tropical cyclone. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday.

Some strengthening is expected later Friday, with weakening forecast after Nestor moves inland. Nestor is expected to lose tropical characteristics and become post-tropical on Saturday.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 175 miles, mainly to the northeast and east of the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Mississippi-Alabama border to Yankeetown, Florida, and for Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River.

Local impacts

Though the system now has a name, the impacts remain the same for Northeast Florida.

As Nestor aims toward Panama City, with a likely landfall early Saturday morning, showers could begin Friday evening in Northeast Florida -- about 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday in the Clay County area and around the U.S. 301 corridor.

The worst impacts for the Jacksonville area, in terms of rain, will be overnight into Saturday morning. During the daytime, there will be gusty winds, sunshine and a few possible severe thunderstorms in Georgia.

There will be about 1 to 2 inches of rain across the area. The ground is going to suck up the water because it's been so dry here, so there are no real flood concerns.

Upper winds will prevent the system from becoming a hurricane, but our local winds Saturday will be breezy -- around 20 mph to 30 mph.

Nestor will be north of the Waycross, Georgia, area on Saturday evening, so it will move by very quickly.

By Sunday, we get back into dry weather.

