5 ways to make sure your vehicle is ready for a hurricane

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - While many of us are preparing our vehicles for summer road trips, it's important to remember that now is also a good time to make sure they're ready to go in case of a hurricane.

Because during a storm your car is more than a mode of transportation, it's often the only way to get out of the storm's path and make a move to safer ground.

The Weather Authority meteorologist Jonathan Stacey spoke with the experts at one of our neighborhood ACE Hardware stores, who shared these items to add to your to-do list:

Get extra gas: It's not only important to fill up your tank, it's also a good idea to have a separate gas can with fuel on standby in case gas stations lose power.

Know your funnel size: If you need to change the oil, you'll need to know your funnel size. You can likely find information on the funnel your car requires near the spare tire.

Don't forget maintenance: Stay up to date on your oil changes and your tire rotations. Scheduling an appointment for maintenance ahead of a storm can be a hassle.

Using your garage door: In the event that your power goes out, every adult in your home should know how to manually open and close your garage door.

Find a safe space: You should map out a place ahead of time that you can safely park your car, like a parking garage, that will keep it away from damaging winds or flooding.

