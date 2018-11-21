Hurricane Michael insurance losses continue to grow

Josh and Nancy Buzzett talk Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, outside the family’s home in Port St. Joe, Fla., a day after it was gutted by a storm surge from Hurricane Michael. The powerful storm wrecked several homes overlooking the Gulf of Mexico…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - More than a month after Hurricane Michael barreled through parts of Northwest Florida, insurance claims have topped 125,000, according to numbers posted online by the state

Office of Insurance Regulation. As of Friday, insurers had reported 125,356 claims, with estimated insured losses of $3.43 billion.

The bulk of the claims, 85,017, involved damage to residential property.

Overall, 55.3 percent of claims had been closed.

The largest number of claims was in Bay County, which had 75,412 as of Friday. Bay was followed by Jackson County, with 12,605 claims; Leon County, with 8,661 claims; Gulf County, with 7,231 claims; Gadsden County, with 5,255 claims; and Calhoun County, with 3,754 claims.

Hurricane Michael made landfall Oct. 10 as a Category 4 storm in Mexico Beach in southeastern Bay County and then continued north into Georgia.

Getty Images MARIANNA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Commercial buildings on the square in Marianna were heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael on October 13, 2018 in Marianna, Florida. According to reports, at least 18 people have died since Hurricane Michael made…

News Service of Florida