Jacksonville needs to prepare for another cold shot air

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Waking up to some patchy frost this morning, mainly in the inland (west of I-95) locations, both in Florida and Georgia. Morning temperatures will be just around 32° in these colder locations, but milder along the beaches where despite extremely cold water temperatures that are near 50°, morning temperatures will start off around 45°.

Sunny skies and breezy southwest and westerly winds will allow for morning temperatures to rebound quickly before lunch. Rebound, but not really turn warm. Actually, keep your jacket close by as standing in the shade will be very chilly. Today's highs basically in the 50s and may just touch 60° for an actual high.

Another Cold Front

Plows through the area early Wednesday and when it pushes through we can expect a few clouds here in Jacksonville. In Georgia, there could be a few sprinkles near Waycross just as the next rush of cold air pushes into South Georgia.

Temperatures will once again head lower and a hard freeze for inland locations is likely for Thursday morning. That will be followed up by another freeze on Friday morning.

After Friday morning, temperatures will be slowly bouncing back and then go above normal. Normal high for Jacksonville is 65° and next week we should see many afternoon highs above 65°.

Game day here in Jacksonville should be very nice (for late January) with a high near 70°!!!

