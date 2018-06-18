Jacksonville sees the return of more afternoon storms but with a twist...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The word "subtle" comes to mind when we see the summer time shifts in afternoon and evening thunderstorms. This week, it appears, at least for the first few days, we will again see the normal pattern of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, but these will be mainly west of I-95. Jax Beaches will stay mainly dry.

This evening, storms started along and west of I-95 in Georgia and now are building along and west of US301 in Florida. From Byrceville to Baldwin to Starke. These are slowly moving southward, very slowly. This will leave a few places with heavy amounts of rain and stormy conditions until 7pm.

There will be other, more random, inland storms developing westward towards I-75 the rest of this evening. That means Columbia, Baker, Union, Bradford and Alachua counties will see scattered storms until around 9pm.

Radar around 5:15 pm this evening

Looking forward to the rest of the week...

Hot, dry days with the afternoon sea breeze allowing the beaches to have some of the nicest weather (cooler afternoons) and those living along and west of I-95 with the greatest chances of storms each and every day. Daytime highs will range from 92-94° downtown to the upper 80s along area beaches. Rain chances will be far greater just west of town with little threat of rain along the beaches.

By this weekend, there will be another subtle but important shift in the storms. Not a washout, but these weekend storms could really drop some heavy amounts.

Astronomical Summer starts Thursday at 6:03 a.m.

10-Day forecast

Quick Forecast:

7 p.m. - 84° Storms west of Jax fade away, 45%

9 p.m. - 78° Storms west of Jax fade away, 25%

11 p.m. - 84° Partly Cloudy, Muggy, 15%

Sunset 8:30 p.m.

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

