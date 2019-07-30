Jacksonville to enjoy a terrific Tuesday (for July)

10-Day forecast starts off dry but then... Here come the rains again.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monday was a huge improvement from the afternoon downpours and gusty winds with the mini-mini nor'easter that rolled in late last week. Heavy rainfall amounts were scattered but up to 2" fell over coastal counties. But, once again, Monday was a turnaround and the good weather should continue the next few afternoons.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be generally dry with afternoon heat that will be moderate, not extreme. Normal high is around 92° and like the past 5 days, we should afternoon highs around or below normal for this time of year.

Beautiful (terrific) Tuesday.

Pretty sweet! For July.

It is later this week that we will see tropical moisture push northward from South Florida and we will see our rain chances jump. Additionally, rainfall amounts will be jumping as well.

Expect the classic afternoon and evening I-95 thunderstorms to return starting on Thursday and building right through the weekend.

All of these rains will not be associated with whatever becomes of the tropical system 95L, which is near Puerto Rico early Tuesday.

There are now two systems the National Hurricane Center is monitoring, the second is in the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean.

August 1st is Thursday and thiis is when the hurricane season historically begins to ramp up. With about a 10% chance of a named storm, but by the end of the month there is about 65% chance of having a tropical storm or hurricane somewhere in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin.

Basically, it's time to finalize your hurricane supplies and plans.

Tropical updates includes TWO tropical systems, neither is expected to develop in the next 2-3 days, it would be late this week where these systems could develop.

10-Day forecast starts off dry but then... Here come the rains again.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.