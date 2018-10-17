Jacksonville to see its last 90 degree day of 2018?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After seeing one of the most spectacular weekends we have seen since May (morning temperatures started in the 50s Saturday morning) the heat and the humidity have returned. Monday's and Tuesday's heat broke record high temperatures. Today's forecast high is 92° which means we should do it again! Today's old record high is 91° (1989).

Cold front is approaching and this will bring significant changes (not too dramatic though) as winds turn northeasterly and gust up to 30 mph along the coast. Temperatures will cool as well as afternoon highs will drop from the 90s this afternoon to the 70s tomorrow.

Rain chances have jumped for today and Thursday as well. Scattered inland thunderstorms are possible after 2pm today, these will be more likely in inland locations (west of I-95). But, by tomorrow the rain chances shift to the beaches and east of I-95.

Rainfall will be scattered and some places will have up to an inch!

Another record breaking hot afternoon, but tomorrow...

Thursday brings cooler temperatures and showers and breezy conditions

From there, we again see another shot of warm, tropical warm on Saturday before another cool front to drop in from the north on Game Day Sunday.

Jags game is looking better and better, with sunny skies and mild, breezy conditions.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 76° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 78° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 82° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 86° Partly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.

Sunset: 6:55 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.