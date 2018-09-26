Jacksonville will enjoy a dry hump day with still more heat and humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - So, just how unusual is our recent heat? Well, for those living in Gainesville, it has been unreal. Not only is this month the hottest September on record, but this month is on track to be the hottest month of the year. Part of this is due to a rainy May, June, July and August. Rain/clouds had kept their temperatures from really spiking. The rains this September have been scattered and thus we have seen sunnier skies and hotter temperatures.

Not just in Gainesville, but all throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

And the drumbeat of heat continues, as each day for the remainder of this month, will see highs from 89° to 92° with feel-like afternoon temperatures around 97° to 100°.

More heat... Normal daytime high is 86°

Additionally, not much rainfall is expected, just a few passing thundershowers Thursday and Friday afternoons and these will be mainly west of I-95. That will leave many beach locations from St. Augustine to Brunswick, Georgia will remain dry through the end of the month (Sunday.)

The Jets are in town to play the Jags and the forecast will still be very warm, with inside the stadium temperatures around 90° and feel-like temperatures around 97°. This would be an improvement from the Jags last two home games (including the Patriots game which was the hottest in NFL history) when inside the stadium temperatures were near 100° (97°) and feel-like temperatures were above 110°. I was there, it was brutal...

10-Day Forecast

Tropics continue to show the leftovers of Florence possibly reorganizing as it approaches the North Carolina Coastline this morning. Elsewhere, the leftovers of Kirk appear to be better organized and once again Kirk may be back. I expect the NHC to start advisories and put up Tropical Strom warnings for some of the islands of the Lesser Antilles. Leslie (a completely sub-tropical system which was dropped by the NHC on Tuesday) is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and is likely to become a significant "Frankenstorm" by this weekend. Frankenstorms are large hurricane/sub-tropical systems that will send large waves in every direction across the entire Atlantic Ocean over the next few weeks.

Yes, weeks. Surfers rejoice!

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 74° Mostly clear skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 78° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 83° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 7:17 pm

