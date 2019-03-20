Jacksonville will see the sun return as it's the first day of spring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The nor'easter on Tuesday brought gusty winds to nearly 40 mph, tides up to 2' above normal, large surf and large rip currents. Luckily we avoided the rain here in Jacksonville, but folks in Flagler County saw up to an inch of rain. And our temperatures? 10-15° below normal, blah.

And what about today?

A slow, but gradual improvement that includes the sun coming out, especially to the folks in Georgia. This alone, as March sunshine is very strong, will allow for temperatures in inland Florida counties to see afternoon highs reach into the 70s. For downtown Jacksonville, we too will see afternoon temperatures improve (closer to normal) as highs reach into the upper 60s.

Sun returns later today!

Winds will remain gusty, topping out around 25 mph in the morning. Yet, after the lunch hour, most will notice that winds have diminished. By the evening only a light (yet cool) northerly wind will remain.

Wednesday evening temperatures will drop back into the 50s. By the time everyone wakes up on Thursday, inland sunrise temperatures will start in the upper 40s. Still below normal.

Thursday through Sunday will be four ideal spring days. Cool each morning and mild (not warm) in the afternoon, all the while we will have blue and sunny skies. Sounds great? It will be.

Another not-so-pretty start then beautiful (for a few days.)

