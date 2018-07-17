Jacksonville's work week weather will be wet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last week was one of the driest weeks we had experienced since mid-May. Sunny skies and hot / dry conditions prevailed. But as the week wore on, we felt the humidity build and so to did the chances of afternoon and evening storms. By the weekend, deep tropical moisture returned to our area. That meant the weather pattern quickly ramped up into an "early and often" pattern of afternoon and evening storms (possibly into the over night hours.)

Early and Often?!? Means that the showers and storms will start "early" and potentially we could see multiple showers and storms.

RPM forecast model is suggesting that by 1 p.m. Tuesday we could have already seen some storms around town.

And this is where we pick up the story this morning. Early and often storms are here to stay throughout this work week with Thursday and Friday are likely to see the highest chances and rainfall amounts. Actually, any given afternoon we could easily see scattered heavy amounts of rain, small hail and gusty winds up to 50 mph. On Monday there were a couple of severe thunderstorms and we again may see this today and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday's storms will be more about the heavy rainfall.

Storms/showers may start as early as 11 a.m. along the I-75 corridor (west of Jacksonville) and these storms will swing across the state by the mid-afternoon. I-95 is most likely see the storms between 2-5 p.m.

Keep the umbrella handy and watch out for lightning.

10-Day forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 89° Storms build, 50% and building chance of storms

Sunrise 6:33 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.

