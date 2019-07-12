Many storms today before a drier weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Plan on a stormy afternoon with rain that would be here even if Tropical Storm Barry wasn’t offshore Louisiana.

System still expected to make landfall west of New Orleans early Saturday morning.

For us, typical summer storms fire up and could cover more areas compared to Thursday.

We will see faster tracking storm movement today starting after 2 pm with peak rain hours 4-7 pm.

80% rain will begin west of HWY 301 after lunchtime and build toward I95 into the evening.

Highs top out at 91° with SW winds 8 mph picking up to 15 and increasing to 15 with a SE wind switch.

We dry out this weekend with just a scant 20% chance for an isolated inland storm. The heat picks up with temps in the low to mid 90s.

Limited rain chances continue next week with a return to more normal scattered showers Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.