Our first hint of fall arrives later this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you've been wondering when will it finally cool down, your question may be answered later this week. Don't bust out the boots just yet, but you'll feel less sweaty ordering your pumpkin-spiced stuff by Thursday.

We've got another hot day or two, then the not AS hot weather rolls in. Tuesday will be toasty, topping out in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. The rain chances on Wednesday mark the change to slightly cooler weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Wednesday starts out partly cloudy with building clouds by the midday and then a decent chance for afternoon showers, especially in our coastal counties, moves in. Because of the clouds and showers we will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Then comes the good stuff! Mid- to upper-60s on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning. Yep, the enviable, lovely, crisp mid to upper 60s. The mid 60s will pop up west of I-95, the upper 60s along I-95. The beaches will probably only make it down into the low 70s, but c'mon, you live at the beach!

Humidity will not smother you when you step outside before 9 a.m. and you can enjoy sunny, clear skies through the weekend as well.

Here's the next best part after the 60s to wake up to afternoon highs will only warm up into the mid to upper 80s! It's not quite sweater weather, but we'll take it after the last few months of 90s in the afternoon.

Third best part? The Jaguars game forecast Thursday night. After the dangerously hot game two weekends ago, the Jags game forecast is winning the Most Improved award this week. On Thursday night when we kick off against our rival, the Titans, the temperatures will be in the upper 70s already. We will sink down through the comfortable 70s during the game, under clear skies, with a decent breeze out of the northeast around 15 mph.

Enjoy!

