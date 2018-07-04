Rain, storms move west as Independence Day afternoon, evening continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This Afternoon/Evening: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue to move onshore from the Atlantic Ocean over the next few hours. A few storms may produce thunder and lightning along with gusty winds and some pockets of hail, but by in large most areas should just expect brief downpours through the evening.

Tonight: Storms will fade by sunset which is around 8:30 p.m. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the region. However, a passing shower can't be ruled out for areas along and near I-95. Light breezes will be out of the east as temperatures fall from the mid 80s to the upper 70s overnight.

Tomorrow: Humid, patchy fog with lows in the low to mid 70s to start the day. An easterly flow will continue to push moisture inland as Thursday begins, therefore, a few isolated showers can't be ruled out between mid-morning and early afternoon. Also, scattered storms will likely develop during the late afternoon and early evening hours west of I-95 as temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Days Ahead: Easterly flow continues through Friday and storm chances will increase as the weekend draws near.

