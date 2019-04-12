Record heat possible this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Get ready for a blast of heat this weekend where we could see our first run at 90 degrees since last year.

Temperatures should reach 90° over inland locations Sunday as warm Southwest winds bump the heat to record territory.

The early season heat could set or tie a record Sunday as the current title is 90 set in 2007.

This is way too early in the season for summer heat. While it can get into the 90s in April, the earliest date to hit 90 in the Jacksonville area was April 2, 2012.

Typically, the average first maximum high of 90 shows up not until May 5.

The last record in jacksonville was February when we reached 87 on the 22nd.

We are dealing with a warming climate and just winter was a reminder how record warm days outnumbered none of the record cold nights in Jacksonville.



