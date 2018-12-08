Saturday starts off with hazy sunshine and ends with scattered evening showers

2-3 Hours of rain will dump 1-2" across much of the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today starts cool, but temperatures moderate quickly into the low 60s this morning. We start out with partly cloudy skies and will see building clouds as the day goes on. Afternoon highs will range from the cool low 60s in Southeastern Georgia to the mild upper 60s across Northeast Florida. Winds will be out of the northeast between 7-12 mph. A few showers will be possible this evening and chances grow during the overnight hours.

Saturday looks "ok", with a few showers later today.

Sunday is a Weather Authority Alert Day because of the potential for flooding rain and severe thunderstorms. We expect 2-3 hours of rainfall, which could prompt flooding in the already saturated counties in Southeastern Georgia. We also are at risk for isolated severe storms primarily in our southernmost counties from Gainesville to Palatka and St Augustine. Forecast models show an early start time to the showers, around 6am, even earlier for southeastern Georgia. The rain will start to wind down after noon, but the clouds will stick around.

Here's more on the wild weather expected Sunday.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 55° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

8 am. - 60° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 62° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 65° Partly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.



Just two bad days out of the next 10, too bad the worst one will be on Sunday.

