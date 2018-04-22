Showers, storms move through NE FL, SE GA overnight into Monday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Breezy to windy conditions will continue through tonight especially along the coast. Overnight temperatures will fall into 60s. As we approach the early Monday morning hours, expect numerous to widespread showers along with embedded thunderstorms.

Showers and storms will move from west to east overnight. Rainfall amounts tonight are forecast to be generally 0.5-1 inch with locally higher amounts possible.possible. The heaviest round of storms are expected to be offshore prior to the morning commute, however, steady showers will remain for much of day along with wet roads.

You'll find that temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow ahead another round of wet weather. During the mid-afternoon hours the east coast sea breeze will create another around of storms for our coastal zones. Hail and gusty winds the main threats for the second part of the day..

Rainfall totals 1-2 inches are expected across the region, and locally heavier amounts are possible.

A cold front push through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning giving us yet another chance for showers and storms.

Best rainfall chances on Tuesday will be in the morning for our eastern zones as the cold front makes its exit. After that you'll enjoy mostly dry conditions that will last through Wednesday before our next chance for rain/storms on Thursday.

