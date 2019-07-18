Summertime Storms and The Rolling Stones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Going to need a little "Gimmie Shelter" as I can't seem to find any "Satisfaction" from recent forecast models. All they seem to be doing is "Tumbling Dice." Most of the forecast models just want to "Start me up" when it comes to afternoon and evening storms. Clearly, skies will be threatening and be "Paint-ed (it) Black." Furthermore, lightning will be like "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and thunder will be "You Got Me Rocking."

Given that my bosses will all be there is like "Playing with Fire," it would be terrible to think that if the forecast doesn't hold, I would lose my job and that would have me "Miss You." Doubt I would even get "Dead Flowers" after my 27 years at WJXT. Basically it will be "Sad, Sad, Sad."

So, as all 60,000 of us "Spend The Night Together," or at least until we hear "Midnight Rambler," afternoon sizzling temperatures will be like "Honky Tonk Women." The atmosphere will respond and be like "You Got Me Rocking" as if there was a "Street Fighting Man" in the skies over Jacksonville. Now, "Before They Make Me Run" from these storms, they should all be done before the legendary, greatest rock and roll band of all-time, ever, ever... takes the stage.

If not, "You Can't Always Get What You Want, but if you try sometime, you get what you need."

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Both Thursday and Friday will be very similar as both will have steamy, hazy mornings as sunrise temperatures will start out around 75° with feel-like temperatures around 80° Sunshine will dominate through 2 p.m. when rapidly developing storms will take place. Most of these will be either side of I-95 and even area beaches may see storms. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s and feel-like highs around 1-2 p.m. will be above 102°.

Weekend outlook will be for drier, yet very warm afternoons. Highs will be around 95° and yes, the afternoon storms will be possible, but less than what we will see on Thursday and Friday.

Next week we will start off drier than normal but see afternoon storms build into next weekend. Why? A tropical wave will roll in from the Atlantic, bring with it bluer skies and cooler afternoon highs.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.