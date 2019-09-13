JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The tropical low pressure in the Caribbean is one step closer to becoming the season's eighth tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the swirl of clouds to Tropical Depression 9 and expects it to become Tropical Storm Humberto on Saturday.

The NHC 5 p.m. Friday advisory says the depression has 30 mph sustained winds and was moving to the northwest at 30 mph. The center of the system was about 140 miles east-southeast of Great Abaco Island.



The system that nervous Floridians are watching closely is expected to remain offshore, and then become a hurricane after it turns northeast into the open Atlantic Ocean.



"This will keep 90% of the bad weather offshore," News4Jax chief meteorologist John Gaughan said. "Only a few downpours along the beach are to be expected. Total rain amounts up to an inch or two."

With the current forecast track, our local forecast actually improves for the weekend. Due to the distance between our coastline and the system, we would not feel any tropical storm-force winds, even along the coastline. Our forecast would also dry out, with only a few rounds of showers, especially along the coastline Saturday night into Sunday.

#PotentialTropicalCycloneNine, seen by #GOESEast, is currently bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to the Central and Northwest #Bahamas today, including areas recently devastated by #HurricaneDorian. It is moving northwestward at 6 mph. Learn more: https://t.co/sqvYDBBIIR pic.twitter.com/eAZ8qEZe7h — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 13, 2019

The NHC has been monitoring the area of disturbed weather moving toward the southern Bahamas for days. But as a hurricane hunter aircraft flew through the system Thursday afternoon, the center issued the first advisory on the tropical cyclone.

A Tropical Storm Warning remained in effect for the Northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island. A Tropical Storm Watch was issued Friday for part of Florida's East Coast, from Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler-Volusia county line.

The system is expected to move slowly to the northwest and north-northwest on Friday. On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday, and along or over the East Coast of Florida on Saturday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area on the Florida peninsula by Saturday.

